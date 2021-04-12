Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 08:47

Traffic delays in Cork this morning as schools return

TRAFFIC is busy around Cork this morning as thousands of school children return to their classrooms for the first time this year.

Traffic lights are out on the Carrigrohane road by the Blarney turn-off with slow-moving traffic reported in a number of city areas. 

AA Roadwatch said this morning: 

"Just outside the city, traffic lights are out of action on the N22 Carrigrohane Rd in Carrigrohane itself at the Blarney turn-off (R618). Approach with care and be extra mindful of pedestrians.

"It's quite slow both ways on the Model Farm Rd (R608) between Dennehy's Cross and the Rossa Ave jct, especially for inbound traffic.

"Traffic is slow on the N28 southbound between Carrs Hill and the Shannonpark R/A.

"In the city, traffic is slow on the Wilton Rd towards Dennehy's Cross from the Wilton R/A.

"There's a queue on the M8 southbound towards the Dunkettle Interchange.

"It’s busy on the N25 heading into Castlemartyr from the Killeagh direction.

"In Midleton, traffic is slow towards the Lake View R/A on the N25 westbound and on the Ballinacurra Rd (R630)."

Ireland’s largest teaching union calls for ‘vigilance’ as restrictions ease

