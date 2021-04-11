Suspended sentence imposed on woman for three thefts

A ten-month suspended jail term was imposed on a young woman who stole alcohol at an off-licence as well as other shoplifting offences.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that sentence on Ann Marie McDonagh of Hillsboro Place, Old Blackrock Road, Cork, at Cork District Court.

The off-licence theft occurred at The Offie on Douglas Street at 9.30 pm on September 20 2020 and two other minor shoplifting incidents happened more recently.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the 47-year-old had 21 previous theft convictions.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said the defendant suffered anxiety and depression and had not been taking her medication at the time of these three thefts.