Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 16:30

Covid-19: Lowest number of daily cases reported since mid December

Covid-19: Lowest number of daily cases reported since mid December

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, Department of Health, said there was hope going into a new week. Photograph: Sam Boal.

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19.

One of these deaths occurred in March, and one occurred in April. There has been a total of 4,785 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday, April 10, the HPSC has been notified of 303 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There have now been a total of 240,945 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 167 are men and 135 are women. 75% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

As of 8am today, 213 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, Department of Health, said there was hope going into a new week. 

“This is the lowest number of daily cases reported since mid-December and people’s efforts continue to make a real difference."

“This morning we had the lowest number of people newly hospitalised with Covid-19 since the end of November. Last week the millionth vaccine was given and this week should see a step-change in the number of doses administered. 

"All of our children are going back to school tomorrow and people can also travel within their county."

“If we can maintain this progress, vaccines and the basic public health measures with which we are all so familiar are our way out of this pandemic,” Dr Glynn added.

As of April 8 2021, 1,045,919 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 735,997 people have received their first dose and 309,922 people have received their second dose.

Read More

Cork MEP calls on the Government to cover hotel quarantine costs for returning Erasmus students

More in this section

Cork MEP calls on the Government to cover hotel quarantine costs for returning Erasmus students Cork MEP calls on the Government to cover hotel quarantine costs for returning Erasmus students
Most Covid-19 cases in Cork linked with outbreaks Most Covid-19 cases in Cork linked with outbreaks
Targeted Covid-19 testing takes place for UCC and MTU students Targeted Covid-19 testing takes place for UCC and MTU students
#covid-19
WATCH: Swan rescued after becoming trapped in Cork pitch netting

WATCH: Swan rescued after becoming trapped in Cork pitch netting

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY