Councillor calls for warning about use of inflatables to be issued ahead of summer

A CORK North East councillor has reiterated his call on Cork City Council to issue a public warning in relation to the use of inflatables ahead of the summer.

Workers Party representative, Cllr Ted Tynan, submitted a motion to City Council last year calling on the local authority to introduce bylaws to ban the use of inflatable craft on the city’s shores and beaches. At the time he highlighted a number of incidents involving inflatable crafts.

Speaking to the Echo, Cllr Tynan said that City Council had said that they would issue a public warning on the use of such devices.

“City Council said that they would issue a public warning on this last November and I am now calling on them to do so,” he said.