Fine for man gone ‘off the rails’

A 20-year-old man got involved in a number of offences during a short period when he was off the rails but now he is back on track working six days a week, his lawyer said at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said Anthony Walsh committed three thefts in Cork city centre within a few days of each other last September/October.

He stole small amounts of property at Euro Giant on North Main Street on two occasions and he stole two Yankee candles at Candlemania. Around this time there was also a public order incident where he was drunk and a danger and engaged in threatening behaviour at Inchera Lawn.

Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor, stressed the fact that 20-year-old Anthony Walsh of St Rita’s Avenue, Gurranabraher, had no convictions before this occurred.

The young man said he was under a lot of pressure with a debt around this time and resorted to these thefts. He also lost his job around this time.

“But he was not in trouble before or since this period. He was taking drugs for a short period and went off the rails for that short period.

“He is working full time now. He is working six days a week and he is totally off drugs,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a fine of €150 on the defendant on each of the three thefts, fined him €100 for being drunk and a danger and took the threatening charge into consideration.