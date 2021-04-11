Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 14:27

Mixed emotions for Denis on his last day of work at County Council

Mixed emotions for Denis on his last day of work at County Council

Denis O’Donovan retired from Cork County Council on Friday, April 9th after 31 years of distinguished service.

John Bohane

THERE was an outpouring of well wishes online as a Cork County Council worker retired on Friday after 31 years of distinguished service.

Denis O’Donovan’s last day was marked with presentations from the council engineer and his colleagues. The Bandon man had mixed emotions on his final day.

“It was tough finishing up after such a long time,” he told The Echo. “I will have to get used to having no routine and not working on a daily basis. Richard Cahill, the new engineer, made a lovely presentation to me to mark my service, which was unexpected.

“There was also a card and a collection from my colleagues. I am really grateful to have worked with some great people.”

Denis started working with the Cork County Council in 1990. He was generally based in the Bandon area on the weekdays, while for the last 20 years he was also responsible for maintaining the streets of Bandon town every Sunday morning. Denis enjoyed helping out in his native town.

“Last Sunday morning was my last time cleaning the streets of Bandon town. It was nice to help out and keep the town clean. I will miss my colleagues. We enjoyed some great days over the years. I have many great memories.

When news emerged in recent weeks that Denis was due to retire, the many well-wishes and tributes paid to him on social media were testament to his great work in the area. He was blown away by the goodwill.

“I was completely blown away by the reception I have received since I retired. It is mind-boggling. I wasn’t expecting it at all. I am very grateful and appreciative. It is nice to have done my bit to help the town.”

The former council employee is looking forward to more time for his hobbies and home.

“I am retiring in good health. I have a long list of jobs to do at home. I enjoy gardening and fishing. I am looking forward to playing darts again when restrictions are lifted.”

Read More

Trio of Cork men undertaking mammoth challenge to raise funds for local charity 

More in this section

Scientist Woman Working In The CDC Laboratory For Covid-19 More than 8% of all Irish Covid-19 deaths were in Cork 
Covid-19 latest: More than 450 new cases confirmed today  Covid-19 latest: More than 450 new cases confirmed today 
'Leadership for me is about service': Cork academic appointed first female provost of Trinity College 'Leadership for me is about service': Cork academic appointed first female provost of Trinity College
cork county council
Lucky Cork punter wins big with five-race bet on Aintree Festival 

Lucky Cork punter wins big with five-race bet on Aintree Festival 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY