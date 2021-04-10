Proposal for outdoor cultural space to be developed at Cork city park

There are hopes that an outdoor creative and cultural space could be developed at Glen River Park in the future.

The park, which once hosted midsummer night festivals, has been mooted as an area that has potential for a performance space.

At the most recent Cork North East local area meeting, Green Party councillor Oliver Moran asked Cork City Council’s Chief Executive about the possibility of installing an outdoor creative and cultural space at the Glen River Park funded through the Outdoor Public Space Scheme 2021.

City Council said that a proposal under the scheme is currently under development adding, “a range of public spaces such as the Glen River Park are under consideration against their potential to meet the priorities of the scheme.”

Cllr Moran said that a new cultural space at the Glen River Park could have the potential for a number of uses.

“A few people have discussed the idea of a performance space at various locations in the Glen River Park.

"The association of the park with Aloys Fleischmann, who was a highly influential figure in Irish musical life, gives the proposal authenticity and a genuine connection to history.

"There were midsummer night festivals hosted in the park in the past that made that connection.

“One idea is to create a space that would be covered and could be used for creative workshops as well as performances. That could be used by schools and community groups too.”

He noted, however, that the competition will be very steep from other parts of the city, and said a “consideration too is the fear of over-developing a uniquely natural area at the heart of the northside.”

Cllr Moran said that even if the Glen River Park is unsuccessful on this occasion “there may be other opportunities”.