Trio of Cork men undertaking mammoth challenge to raise funds for local charity 

THREE Cork friends are cycling the distance between Cobh and Belfast to raise funds for a Cork suicide prevention charity.

Jack Wyse, Kyle Langford, and Ciaran Cullinane have embarked on a mammoth one-month challenge in aid of Breaking the Silence, a charity that is based in Cobh but serves Cork and beyond.

The trio will cycle over 430km, the equivalent of cycling from Cobh to Belfast, while also completing a sea swimming challenge.

The East Cork men commenced their challenge on April 5. The challenge consists of a 30km cycle per day, followed by a swim the following day.

Breaking The Silence is a voluntary group that provides free suicide intervention and prevention training to communities across Cork.

Their mission is to help create a suicide safer community by connecting the person at risk of suicide with life-preserving resources.

An iDonate page has been established for the fundraiser. Donations can be made here.