Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 08:15

Trio of Cork men undertaking mammoth challenge to raise funds for local charity 

Trio of Cork men undertaking mammoth challenge to raise funds for local charity 

Three Cork friends will cycle the distance between Cobh and Belfast to raise funds for Cork suicide prevention charity Breaking the Silence.

John Bohane

THREE Cork friends are cycling the distance between Cobh and Belfast to raise funds for a Cork suicide prevention charity.

Jack Wyse, Kyle Langford, and Ciaran Cullinane have embarked on a mammoth one-month challenge in aid of Breaking the Silence, a charity that is based in Cobh but serves Cork and beyond.

The trio will cycle over 430km, the equivalent of cycling from Cobh to Belfast, while also completing a sea swimming challenge.

The East Cork men commenced their challenge on April 5. The challenge consists of a 30km cycle per day, followed by a swim the following day. 

Breaking The Silence is a voluntary group that provides free suicide intervention and prevention training to communities across Cork. 

Their mission is to help create a suicide safer community by connecting the person at risk of suicide with life-preserving resources.

An iDonate page has been established for the fundraiser. Donations can be made here

More in this section

Covid-19 latest: More than 450 new cases confirmed today  Covid-19 latest: More than 450 new cases confirmed today 
'Leadership for me is about service': Cork academic appointed first female provost of Trinity College 'Leadership for me is about service': Cork academic appointed first female provost of Trinity College
Cork man retires after 31 years of distinguished service with Council Cork man retires after 31 years of distinguished service with Council
charitymental health
Lucky Cork punter wins big with five-race bet on Aintree Festival 

Lucky Cork punter wins big with five-race bet on Aintree Festival 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY