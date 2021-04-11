Lisa Hannigan to perform live from The Everyman stage 

The Everyman and Islander are following up the success of their first Behind the Curtain event with a performance from Lisa Hannigan, who will be video streaming live from The Everyman stage, on Friday, May 7 at 8pm.

This will be the second of their live-streamed monthly Friday night sessions and follows an event from The Corner House pub on Good Friday.

Sophie Motley, Artistic Director of The Everyman, said they are looking forward to Lisa’s performance.

“Lisa is an astounding artist and we’re thrilled to have her lighting up the Everyman Stage in May for viewers and listeners at home," she said. "Our new state-of-the-art live streaming equipment means that her work can be brought to more people who simply have to log on and listen from home.”

Jonathan Pearson from Islander said Behind the Curtain is a great concept for all musicians.

"From The Corner House's legendary trad session to one of Ireland’s gems Lisa Hannigan on The Everyman's beautiful stage, we hope to bring a bit of light to these heavy times we're in,” he said.

Lisa Hannigan is currently taking some downtime to focus on writing her fourth studio album. She has enjoyed a fruitful musical career spanning 17 years and several award nominations.

As well as featuring tracks in TV series’ Fargo, Steven Universe and Legion, Lisa has also written and performed songs for movies such as Song of the Sea, Oscar-winning soundtrack ‘Gravity’, ‘Lucy in the Sky’, ‘Book of Kells’ and ‘Ondine’.

She has found her acting voice again playing character roles in Steven Universe and Song of the Sea.

Outside of her own album releases, Lisa has contributed vocals to songs on The National’s albums ‘I Am Easy to Find’ and ‘Sleep Well Beast’ plus Big Red Machine’s album.

Tickets are priced at €25 for a single viewer and €30 for multiple viewers. They are available for purchase at everymancork.com.