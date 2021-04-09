Man charged with dangerous driving following fatal accident which claimed life of pedestrian in her 50s in Cork 

A charge of dangerous driving causing death was brought against a 49-year-old man today arising out of a fatal accident which claimed the life of a pedestrian in her 50s in Cork city more than a year ago.

Documentation for the arrest, charge and caution of the accused man by Garda Richard O’Sullivan was put before Cork District Court by Sergeant Pat Lyons.

Fortune Chigumira of An Caireal, Carrigtwohill, County Cork, appeared before Cork District Court.

He is charged that on February 10 2020 at Smith Street, Cork, he drove dangerously, thereby causing the death of Maeve Murphy.

Sgt. Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had given directions in the case stating that the case should proceed by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court or alternatively, a plea of guilty could be entered at the district court and sentencing could take place at the circuit court.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, said a signed plea of guilty was not being entered and that it would be necessary for the state to prepared a book of evidence.

Sgt. Lyons said in that event a four-week adjournment would be necessary to allow time for preparation of a book of evidence.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until May 7.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail until that date.

No background details to the alleged offence were outlined during the hearing.

It was reported at the time that a woman was fatally injured after being struck by a truck on Smith Street, which spans from Oliver Plunkett Street to South Mall, Cork, shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon on February 10 2020.