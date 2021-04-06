Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 15:18

Homeless charity hopes to develop 78-unit residential apartment building in Cork

Cork Simon Community intend to apply for permission for the demolition of existing warehouse buildings at the corner of Alfred Street and Railway Street in the city to develop a residential apartment building, ranging in height from one to 10 storeys.

Amy Nolan

A LEADING homeless charity is looking to develop its operations in Cork.

Cork Simon Community intend to apply for permission for the demolition of existing warehouse buildings at the corner of Alfred Street and Railway Street in the city to develop a residential apartment building, ranging in height from one to 10 storeys.

The proposed building would consist of 78 units comprising six two-bedroom apartments, 43 one-bedroom apartments, and 29 studio apartments.

The proposed ground floor would consist of a reception area, communal area, concierge desk and security office as well as a kitchen, staff welfare facilities, a meeting room, a café/retail unit, and secure bicycle parking area.

Other proposed site works would include the provision of communal open space roof terraces at first and seventh floor levels and developing a residents lounge at first-floor level.

Cork Simon, which works in solidarity with people who are homeless in Cork offering housing and support in their journey back to independent living, is marking 50 years in operation this year.

cork developmentcharityplanning
