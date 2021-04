Two units from two fire stations in Cork city have responded to gorse fires tonight.

Firefighters from Ballyvolane Fire Station are currently tackling a gorse fire in Hollyhill on the northside of the city.

The alarm was raised shortly after 20:15pm tonight and one unit remains at the scene.

In a separate incident earlier this evening, one unit from Ballincollig Fire Station responded to a gorse fire at Ballincollig regional park.

The alarm was raised just before 7:50pm.