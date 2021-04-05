Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 16:05

Staff at Cork special school praised for their actions which saved the life of student (15)

When Conal McAuliffe, 15, collapsed while taking part in a school St Patrick's Day parade on March 16, staff from St Paul's Special School in Montenotte leapt into action. Picture: Still from video posted by Ger O'Dea.

Amy Nolan

Staff at a special school in Cork have been praised for their quick-thinking actions which helped to save the life of one of their students when he suffered a cardiac arrest last month.

When Conal McAuliffe, 15, collapsed while taking part in a school St Patrick's Day parade on March 16, staff at St Paul's Special School in Montenotte leapt into action.

The teenager was unresponsive and was not breathing.

In a video posted by Ger O'Dea, a community engagement officer with the National Ambulance Service, he lauded the staff for their life-saving actions.

"Thanks to the quick-thinking staff who performed CPR and used the school's defibrillator, Conal was breathing on his own upon the arrival of the Ambulance Service rapid response vehicles.

"He received advanced critical care at the scene before being rushed to Cork University Hospital."
Conal was then stabilised and transferred to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin by critical care ambulance.  

He remained in an induced coma for a number of days but soon began to make "a dramatic smiling recovery".

"It takes a system to save a life and that system began with the staff at Conal's school knowing what to do and calling 999/112.

"The moral of Conal's amazing story is learn CPR," the video concludes. 

