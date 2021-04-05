Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 16:18

Covid-19 latest: 320 new cases, no new deaths reported

Latest figures from the Covid data hub show that 21,876 cases of Covid-19 have now been reported in Cork. 

Health authorities have been notified of 320 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bring the number of cases reported in Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 238,466.

There were no new deaths related to Covid-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

A total of 4,718 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Ireland.

Latest figures from the Covid data hub show that 21,876 cases of Covid-19 have now been reported in Cork (up to April 3).

As of April 2, 923,878 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 

Some 655,292 people have received their first dose while 268,586 people have received their second dose. 

coronaviruscork health
