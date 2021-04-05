WATCH: Video shows what to expect from vaccination appointment at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

A new video, walking people through the entire vaccination process at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh vaccination centre has been posted by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

The vaccination centre, which opened its doors last month, is part of a network of five vaccination centres across Cork.

The two-minute video features vaccination lead at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Aífe O’Connell, a clinical nurse manager (CNM2) on the paediatric ward at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) who talks through the full process from where to enter the site to leaving the centre after being vaccinated.

"The whole journey through this process will take about half an hour," Ms O'Connell says.

"That's 15 minutes to arrive and have your vaccination and 15 minutes in the observation area before you go home."

The video also shows a vaccine being administered.

Vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry are established as a joint project between Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and the South/South West Hospital Group.

There are 30 booths at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh vaccination centre.