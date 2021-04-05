Precautionary gritting to take place on Cork roads tonight as sub-zero temperatures forecast

Precautionary gritting across Cork roads will take place tonight as temperatures are expected to fall below zero.

Egis Lagan Services (ELS), who maintain motorways and high speed dual carriageways, took to Twitter this afternoon to notify the public that gritting will take place just after midnight tonight.

ELS Winter maintenance❄️: Temperatures forecasted to fall below zero tonight/early morning. Precautionary gritting on all Cork ELS routes starting @ 00:05. Monitoring of road temperatures and conditions during the night. Drive safely. @CorkSafetyAlert — Egis Lagan Services (@ELSTrafficalert) April 5, 2021

According to the latest forecast from Met Éireann, tonight will be mostly dry with the possibility of an occasional wintry shower later in the night.

Temperatures will dip to lows of between -2 and +1 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

The national forecaster has warned that frost will develop, especially in sheltered areas.

It will be another cold day on Tuesday with "brisk northerly winds" and the potential of some scattered wintry showers during the morning.

Met Éireann has forecast that most areas will be dry for the afternoon and evening with sunny spells.

"Highest temperatures will range only 5 to 8 degrees, once again with an added wind chill factor," Met Éireann stated.