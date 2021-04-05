Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 11:47

Covid-19 latest: HSE figures show drop in number of people with virus in Cork hospitals

Figures from the HSE show there has been a dramatic drop in the number of people with Covid-19 receiving care at hospitals in Cork in recent months.

Latest figures show that on April 3, there were 237 people with Covid-19 being cared for at hospitals around the country including four people at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Two people were receiving care at the hospital's critical care unit.

On the same date, there were no confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

Figures for January, February and March 

A review of figures from previous months show that a month prior, on March 3, 372 people with confirmed Covid-19 were being cared for at hospitals around the country including 16 at CUH and six people at MUH.

On February 3, 1,300 people with confirmed Covid-19 were hospitalised nationally including 92 people at CUH and 19 people at the Mercy.

On January 3, 732 people with the virus were being cared for at hospitals around the county including 55 people at CUH and 16 people at MUH.

Latest figures show that this morning there are 260 people with Covid-19 in hospital, significantly below the peak witnessed in January. 

On January 18, more than 2,000 people with Covid-19 were receiving care at hospitals around the country. 

Latest figures 

Last night, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19.

It brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 4,718.

Another 457 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were also notified yesterday.

There has now been a total of 238,148 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Latest data from the Covid-19 data hub shows that up to April 2, a total of 21,832 cases of Covid-19 had been reported in Cork.

A total of 923,878 doses of Covid vaccine had been administered in Ireland up to the same date. 

Covid latest: 457 new cases and three further deaths reported 

