People urged to take note of park opening times as fire service called to let cars out of closed car park

Last week saw the fire service called out to the Ballincollig Regional Park to free cars that had been locked into the amenity.

The emergency services were called out to the Innismore end of the park, near the Inniscarra bridge, on Tuesday, March 30.

With the fine weather, the gates, which usually close at 7pm during March, were left open a little longer, but not long enough for some people who walked back to their cars after a nice evening stroll only to discover they were trapped in the carpark.

Ballincollig fire brigade sent a unit to the park as they have a key to open the gate, and the cars were freed.

The incident sparked some debate on social media as to whether or not the emergency services should have responded and raised concerns about what would have happened if they were required at an emergency incident at the same time.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said the fire service did have keys to the car park in case it had to respond to an emergency in the park, through which the River Lee flows. However, he said it was unusual for the fire brigade to be called to release cars.

“There are large signs at the entrance to the park advising of the closing times of the car park,” he said.

Since April 1, the Regional Park and Tramore Valley Park are open until 8pm. That will be extended to 9pm from next month.

City Hall officials have advised people to be aware of park closing times or to consider cycling or walking to the parks instead.