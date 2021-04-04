Department of Taoiseach defends Martin's attendance at Cork event in December

The Department of the Taoiseach has defended the Taoiseach, Michéal Martin’s attendance at an event in Cork in December.

On December 12, the Taoiseach visited the Glen boxing club in Cork, at the invite of the Cork County Boxing Board.

During the event, the Taoiseach presented his father’s cup, The Paddy ‘The Champ’ Martin cup, to Christine Desmond, winner of the champions cup.

Other presentations were then made to Michéal Martin to mark his election to office.

Mr Martin’s attendance at the event took place at a time when Level 3 restrictions were in place.

The Taoiseach’s attendance was reported at the time but has been highlighted again in recent days.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Taoiseach said that “the Taoiseach visited a community boxing club at the invite of the Cork County Boxing Board, almost four months ago, on December 12, 2020.

“Ahead of the engagement as standard, guidance was provided to the club.”

The spokesperson for the Taoiseach also emphasised that it was a work event, not a personal event.

The event was one of four engagements for the Taoiseach on December 12, last year.

The other events included the launch of Rotary Remembrance Tree, a visit to Sophia Social Housing Project and a Munster Regional Football engagement at Cork City FC.