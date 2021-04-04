Gardaí called to attend at number gatherings in Cork; one person arrested and number of fines issued

Gardaí in Cork were called to attend at a number of locations in the city yesterday as people gathered in areas such as Kennedy Quay, at the Marina, the Lough and Bell's Field.

Gardaí confirmed they were in attendance at a number of calls in relation to people gathering on Saturday.

They said one man was arrested in relation to a Public Order incident and a number of fixed payment notices were issued to people throughout the day.

The man arrested was taken to Bridewell Garda station where he has since been released and will appear in court at a later date.

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that it has and will continue to adopt a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent.

“This has seen gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce. Any Garda activity in relation to evolving events is in line with this graduated policing response taking into account public health regulations and advice,” the spokesperson said.

They added: “The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives.”

Calls for bylaws to be bolstered

Meanwhile, Cork Independent Councillor Mick Finn is calling for action to address the issue of large gatherings and anti-social behaviour, which he said is intimidating locals and putting the Covid lockdown measures at risk.

He said that residents living around the Lough have reported people urinating in their gardens and on their property while a woman in her 80s who has been living at the Lough for the past 60 years told her daughter she felt afraid for the first time over the past few days.

The city councillor said he was aware that it was a difficult and complex problem to tackle, but said he felt it should be addressed now before it gets even worse across the summer months.

“We are going down a dangerous road,” Mr Finn warned.

The Councillor said that he had filed a motion to City Hall to have the bylaws in relation to public drinking reviewed and bolstered ahead of the summer.

“Either you can drink in public or you can’t,” Mr Finn said.

Mr Finn said drastic measures should be considered such as bringing in the army to regulate social distancing and to enforce the bylaws.

The councillor said that while amenities are valuable assets to locals, some are currently being abused by some people who do not respect the areas and this has to be stopped.

“We need a different approach, these areas are being hijacked by drinking gangs, they need to be available to locals," he said adding that he was concerned the issue "is going to get worse and worse as the summer goes on.”