Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 16:23

Covid latest: 457 new cases and three further deaths reported 

Latest data from the Covid-19 data hub shows that up to April 2, 21,832 cases of Covid-19 had been reported in Cork. 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19.

It brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 4,718. 

Another 457 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were also notified today. 

There has now been a total of 238,148 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of April 1, 893,375 doses of Covid vaccine had been administered in Ireland. 

This includes 636,963 first doses and 256,412 second doses.

Cork-based air ambulance engaging with Government to try to secure additional supports 

coronaviruscork health
