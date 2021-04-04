Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 16:15

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sings song made famous Leeside by Crystal Swing

The Rock posted a video of him singing Crystal Swing’s ‘He Drinks Tequila’ on Instagram.

Roisin Burke

Former wrestler and Hollywood actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has found favour with a Cork music group.

Johnson who owns his own tequila brand, Teremana, posted a video of himself singing and talking to his wife, singer Lauren Hashian in the video posted on social media.

“Truth is, she’[s] giggling because as per usual, I get to drinking and start singing in keys that don’t exist and are all over the damn place,” Dwayne joked 

The song ‘He Drinks Tequila’ was a viral sensation for Cork music group Crystal Swing back in 2010.

The family group, comprising of mom Mary and siblings Dervla and Derek became household names after the video’s release.

Following TV appearances both here and in the US, most notably ‘The Ellen Show’ the song, which is a cover of a 2001 country song, reached number 18 in the Irish charts.

