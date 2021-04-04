Easter Rising marked by President and Taoiseach 

A seismic uprising that prompted a series of events leading to the independence of Ireland has been marked 105 years on.

President Higgins leads the Easter Sunday Commemoration in the grounds of Aras An Uachtarain É. Pic Tony Maxwell / Maxwell's

President Michael D Higgins led the commemorations of the Easter Rising from his official residence, Aras an Uachtarain.

A second non-public event was held at the GPO on O’Connell Street in Dublin, one of the main sites of the rebellion against British rule in 1916.

For the second year in a row, events were adapted to abide by coronavirus regulations.

President Higgins rang the Peace Bell before laying a wreath at a group of 16 birch trees that were planted in 2019 in memory of the executed Rising leaders.

The laying of the wreath was followed by a minute’s silence, commemorating those who died in the Rising as well as the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin attended the event at the GPO which featured a military ceremony, music, prayers and a performance of the National Anthem by soprano Claudia Boyle.

The proclamation was read by Captain Marie Carrigy from Co Longford.