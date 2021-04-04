Easter Rising marked by President and Taoiseach 

A seismic uprising that prompted a series of events leading to the independence of Ireland has been marked 105 years on.
President Michael D Higgins led the commemorations of the Easter Rising from his official residence, Aras an Uachtarain.
A second non-public event was held at the GPO on O’Connell Street in Dublin, one of the main sites of the rebellion against British rule in 1916.
For the second year in a row, events were adapted to abide by coronavirus regulations.
President Higgins rang the Peace Bell before laying a wreath at a group of 16 birch trees that were planted in 2019 in memory of the executed Rising leaders.
The laying of the wreath was followed by a minute’s silence, commemorating those who died in the Rising as well as the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin attended the event at the GPO which featured a military ceremony, music, prayers and a performance of the National Anthem by soprano Claudia Boyle.
The proclamation was read by Captain Marie Carrigy from Co Longford.