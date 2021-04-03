Sat, 03 Apr, 2021 - 12:34

Man arrested at Cork city petrol station 

Man arrested at Cork city petrol station 

In a statement to The Echo, An Garda Siochana said they received reports of a man “behaving aggressively”.

Roisin Burke

A man was arrested for behaving aggressively at a filling station on Ballyhooly Road on Thursday evening.

In a statement to The Echo, An Garda Siochana said they received reports of a man “behaving aggressively” at a filling station in the Ballyhooly Road area of Cork at approximately 8:30pm on Thursday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene and the man, aged in his 30s, was arrested for breaches of the Public Order Act.

The man was taken to Mayfield Garda Station and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court on April 27.

More in this section

Dublin Airport Monday Two women due in court after allegedly refusing to go into mandatory quarantine
Watch: Outrage as crowds of youths gather at local amenity after dark Watch: Outrage as crowds of youths gather at local amenity after dark
Truck driver fined for driving without due care and attention after lorry's load caught overhanging Christmas lights Truck driver fined for driving without due care and attention after lorry's load caught overhanging Christmas lights
cork gardacorknorthside
Coronavirus - Sat Mar 6, 2021

Gardaí reiterate restrictions on travel ahead of planned protest in Cork city centre

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY