Man arrested at Cork city petrol station 

A man was arrested for behaving aggressively at a filling station on Ballyhooly Road on Thursday evening.

In a statement to The Echo, An Garda Siochana said they received reports of a man “behaving aggressively” at a filling station in the Ballyhooly Road area of Cork at approximately 8:30pm on Thursday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene and the man, aged in his 30s, was arrested for breaches of the Public Order Act.

The man was taken to Mayfield Garda Station and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court on April 27.