New clinical medical school at CUH gets city council approval

CORK City Council has given the green light for the construction of a new clinical medical school at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

In October last year, the HSE applied for planning permission to construct a three-storey clinical medical school within the grounds of the hospital’s campus.

The application also requested permission for “two additional floors of rooftop plantrooms; the extension of existing surface car park; revised layout to existing surface car park” and all ancillary site works.

The project is in collaboration with CUH’s academic partner, University College Cork (UCC).

In a report prepared by Avanti Architects to support the planning application, they said that the new three-storey school will cover an area of 3,200 sq m.

“UCC School of Medicine in collaboration with executive, clinical, education and training and estates stakeholders at CUH propose to commence the infrastructural development of modern, purpose-built and equipped educational facilities at CUH.

“The proposal to develop Cork University Clinical Medical School at CUH (CUCMS@CUH) presents the opportunity to address the significant shortfalls in current educational and support facilities for undergraduate medical students at CUH.”

The report also stated that the new facility would “benefit the larger CUH-based student and staff populations through the provision of access to educational spaces and facilities”.

CUH is the largest academic hospital campus in the country.

Avanti Architects report stated that, at any one time, between 170 and 200 clinical medical students are on full-time clinical placement with consultants and services based at CUH.

“The student body of the School of Medicine (939 students across all programmes at the SoM) and the College of Medicine and Health (3,135 undergraduate and 802 postgraduate students across the CoMH), specifically Schools of Nursing, Dentistry, Pharmacy and Therapies also rely on placements and facilities at the CUH site.

“As well as having a pivotal role in the education and training of undergraduates across a spectrum of health services, CUH has a central role to play as an employer in an ongoing education and continuing professional development of its staff,” the report stated.

There are 19 conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development.

One condition stipulates that, in the interest of traffic safety, there shall “be no increase to the total parking supply on the hospital campus as a result of this development”.

While Cork City Council has granted permission for the new medical school, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.