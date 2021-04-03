Cork's City Hall giving green light to organ donation

Cork’s City Hall is one of 70 public sites across the country that has been lit green in an initiative led by the Irish Kidney Association to mark annual Organ Donor Awareness Week.

This year, organ donors, their families and the dedicated transplant teams in hospitals have made it possible for organ donation and transplantation to continue despite the challenges faced by Covid-19, but the Irish Kidney Association is highlighting the need for more organ donors.

At any one time in Ireland, there are between 550 and 600 people on waiting lists for organ transplants including heart, lung, liver, kidney and pancreas.

There was a fall in the number of transplants in 2020 across all the national transplant programmes with 190 transplants carried out, 84 less than in 2019.

Cork City Hall illuminated green for Organ Donation Week. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

National Honorary Chairman, Irish Kidney Association, Mr Colin Mackenzie, said that sadly Covid-19 continues to have “a serious unwelcome impact on the transplant community”.

Chief Executive of the Irish Kidney Association, Ms Carol Moore, said that last year’s cancellation of Organ Donation Awareness Week due to Covid-19 impacted the Irish Kidney Association’s ability to promote organ donor awareness.

The Irish Kidney Association is delighted to announce that, for the very first time, demonstrating nationwide solidarity in support of organ donation, County and City Councils around the country will light up 70 public sites in green throughout the week-long campaign. Green is the internationally recognised colour which celebrates organ and tissue donation.

This year’s awareness campaign is built around the theme ‘Life is a Gift Pass it On’ and ‘Share your Wishes’, encouraging people to have a conversation about organ donation.

The Irish Kidney Association will be actively posting messages about organ donation on social media and has encouraged people to get involved by using the hashtags #LifeIsAGift and #DonorWeek21.

People can also tag the Irish Kidney Association @IrishKidneyAs on Twitter, @IrishKidneyA on Instagram and @IrishKidneyAssociation on Facebook.

Next week, Sarah Horgan talks to people about the importance of organ donation. From recipients whose lives have been changed to those desperately in need of transplants, these real-life Cork stories highlight the importance of donation and of carrying an organ donor card.