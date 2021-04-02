Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 16:13

Covid-19 latest: 19 additional cases recorded in Cork

Of the 591 additional new cases recorded nationally, 19 were in Cork. Picture: Getty Image

Breda Graham

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of eight additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of those who passed away, four passed away in March and four passed away in February.

The median age of those who died was 74 years and the age range was 51 to 94 years.

There have now been a total of 4,713 Covid19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the 591 additional new cases recorded nationally, 19 were in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork up to April 1 is 49.4 and there have been 268 cases recorded in Cork in the same 14-day period.

There have now been a total of 237,187 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 292 are men and 295 are women.

72% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

As of 8am today, 264 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. There has been a total of 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 30, 840,561 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, with 603,802 people in receipt of the first dose and 236,759 people in receipt of the second dose.

UCC elects first female student union president in 18 years

