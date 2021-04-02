One person arrested following gathering at The Lough yesterday 

ONE person was arrested at The Lough yesterday following a large gathering of people in the area.

Gardaí were in attendance of a gathering of people at The Lough on Thursday.

A number of Fixed Payment Notices were issued as a result of the incident and one male was arrested for public order offences.

Following engagement by Gardaí, a number of those in attendance carried out a clean-up of the area and out of hours Local Authority staff also attended.

Gardaí have said that they continue to carry out active beat and mountain bike patrols in the area.

In a statement toThe Echo,Gardaí have reminded the public that the Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020 are currently in force.

This places certain restrictions on individuals organising relevant events outdoors and on travel outside the home except with reasonable excuse.

"In supporting the COVID-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent.

"This has seen Gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce. Any Garda activity in relation to evolving events is in line with this graduated policing response taking into account public health regulations and advice.

"Personal social responsibility, wearing of face coverings in open spaces and social distancing are public health guidelines and are not penal regulations.

"The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives."