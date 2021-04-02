Trócaire appeals to Cork supporters to return Lent donations

TRÓCAIRE has appealed to all their supporters in Cork city and county to return donations from their Trócaire boxes amid concerns that Covid restrictions could hamper Ireland’s largest fundraising campaign.

The charity’s fundraising campaign, which finishes on Easter Sunday, has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with many supporters unable to access their Trócaire boxes through the usual channels due to ongoing restrictions.

Fears have been expressed that any decline in donations to its Lenten Appeal would put many of its life-saving programmes at risk.

Trócaire CEO Caoimhe de Barra said:

“Unless our generous supporters in Cork return their boxes or donate online this year, we won’t be able to provide life-saving support to almost 3 million people who rely on our work overseas each year."

“We are asking our supporters in Cork to ‘make your Trócaire box count’. Please count or estimate what is in your box and donate the equivalent amount online, over the phone or via post.

"Many parishes have their own local arrangements in place for collecting Trócaire boxes, so people can also contact their local parish to see if it is possible to return their box within the public health guidelines,” she added.

The CEO said this year’s Trócaire campaign will focus on people who are trapped in long-running wars.

"Generations of people in these countries have been forced to live through conflict. Their resilience and determination to help each other is remarkable. By donating to our Lenten Appeal, you will be helping them to help themselves,” she said.