Three people arrested at Cork City protest  

Three people were arrested at an anti-lockdown protest in Cork yesterday ahead of another planned protest which is due to take place in the city centre tomorrow.

Three men were arrested on St Patrick’s Bridge on Thursday afternoon following an anti-lockdown protest.

Gardaí said that they were in attendance at the protest which took place on St Patrick’s Bridge at approximately 4 pm.

Three of the group failed to comply with Gardaí and were arrested for suspected breaches of the Health Act, 1947.

Those arrested were taken to Bridewell Garda station where they were charged.

The men have since been released and are due to appear before Cork Criminal Courts of Justice on 14th April 2021.

It comes ahead of another anti-lockdown protest which has been planned for tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s protest is set to begin at 2 pm at the National Monument on Grand Parade.

Protester will march down Patrick Street and rally outside Brown Thomas.

Those involved in the campaign have said that they want to see an end to lockdown.

Ahead of the protest on Saturday, Gardaí have reminded people that there are certain restrictions on individuals organising relevant events outdoors and on travel outside the home except with reasonable excuse.

“In supporting the COVID-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent.

“This has seen Gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce. Any Garda activity in relation to evolving events is in line with this graduated policing response taking into account public health regulations and advice.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives," a statement concluded.