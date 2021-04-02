'Vaccine shambles': Rollout criticised as Cork GP appointments cancelled

As Cork City Hall’s Covid-19 vaccination centre opens today for the first time, a Cork TD has labelled the overall vaccine rollout as a “logistical shambles”.
Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said that he has been contacted by people on a daily basis who have had vaccine appointments cancelled “because their GPs have not received the expected amount” of vaccines.
Meanwhile, Lord Mayor Councillor Joe Kavanagh has said “it’s about time” City Hall’s vaccination centre got up and running, almost two months after it was set up.
“In fairness to the HSE and Cork City Council, they did an absolutely magnificent job in setting up top-class facilities - it’s just down to the lack of vaccines really and I suppose that has led to an awful lot of frustrations,” he said.
The Lord Mayor said that members of the public had been approaching him and asking him when it would be operational and described the City Hall centre as “of critical importance” in vaccinating the people of Cork.
“It’s right smack in the city centre and it’s on a bus route so it’s easily accessible for everybody and as well as that, the City Hall is at the heart of our city and people of Cork take great pride in City Hall.”
The centre has been established as a joint project between the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and it will commence vaccination of frontline healthcare workers from today.