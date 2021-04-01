Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 23:08

Three significant projects to commence in Cork safeguarding water supply to the city

Three significant projects to commence in Cork safeguarding water supply to the city

Old pipe leaks. Three significant projects to commence in Cork safeguarding water supply to the City. Pic courtesy of Irish Water

Upgrades to water supplies on the northside of Cork City are set to get underway in the coming months.

The projects are expected to increase the security of drinking water supply, reduce leakage, increase capacity and enable growth and development of the city. 

One of the projects will involve the replacement of 2.4km of large diameter trunk mains between Camden Quay and Shanakiel reservoir. It's expected to result in a more secure and reliable supply of water to Cork City, as well as reduce leakage and the amount of treated drinking water currently lost in the ground every day in the city.

Another project will involve replacing 1.85km of the water supply network between Lee Road water treatment plant and the Shanakiel and Harbour View reservoirs. It will also involve the construction of two new pumping stations at Shanakiel and Harbour View. 

Once complete, this project will safeguard the water supply to Churchfield, Harbour View, Shanakiel and the western side of Cork City. This new project will also improve energy efficiency, reducing the amount of energy needed to pump water across the city’s networks, reduce leakage and provide a more secure water supply to this part of the city.

A third project will involve the construction of a new 5.5km link between water supplies in the City Centre and Cork Harbour area. The new link will provide additional water supply capacity to Cork City, facilitating growth in the city centre and improving the security of water supply, for example during large burst incidents, or during drought periods. The project will include a significant pipe crossing of the River Lee, as well as crossings of other critical road arteries into the city.

Farrans Ltd. is delivering these projects on behalf of Irish Water, with the works to commence in the coming months and expected to take two years to complete.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mick Nugent has welcomed the developments.

These projects are expected to commence in the coming months and will take two years to complete.

More in this section

Vaccinating people by age is for the 'greater good', HSE chief says Vaccinating people by age is for the 'greater good', HSE chief says
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 26 additional states added to mandatory hotel quarantine list 
Percentage of Cork people travelling beyond 10km revealed in latest stats Percentage of Cork people travelling beyond 10km revealed in latest stats
irish water
County Mayor: M28 is the 'last piece of the jigsaw' for Cork, Belfast and Dublin ports

Cork groups to benefit from almost €190k funding

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY