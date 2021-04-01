Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 22:12

Vaccinating people by age is for the 'greater good', HSE chief says

L to R. Paul Reid, CEO, HSE, and Anne O’Connor, Chief Operations Officer, HSE, at the HSE Press Briefing in Dublin today. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

The move to an age-based system for the Covid-19 vaccination programme will "ultimately deliver for the greater good for everybody", the head of Ireland's health service said.

Paul Reid welcomed the changes to the programme announced by the Government earlier this week, saying age is a "major risk" for severe illness with the virus.

"The scientific evidence behind the decision is very clear and very strong," Mr Reid told the weekly HSE coronavirus briefing.

"Age is the major risk factor for severe illness with Covid-19 and this is why the change has been recommended and made."

He added that the move will give the HSE greater clarity in planning for the months ahead.

"I think ultimately it will deliver for the greater good for everybody," he said.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said: "The news of what happened last week that emerged in relation to some vaccines at the Beacon Hospital, and about how vaccines were used inappropriately, has caused understandable anger and I do indeed share that feeling of anger.

"Programmes that are publicly funded are not there to be allocated on any other basis other than fairness and transparency."

