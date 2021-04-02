Latest figures show the number of Covid-19 hospital patients in Cork

THERE has been a decrease in the number of Covid-19-positive patients being admitted to Cork hospitals.

However, case numbers in Cork have increased.

As of Wednesday, there was a total of five Covid-19-positive inpatients at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Last week, on March 24, there were 12 positive cases of Covid-19 in the hospital, and the week previous, on March 17, there were 11 cases.

There are currently four suspected cases of Covid-19 at CUH and there are two confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the critical care unit at the hospital.

On March 17, there were two cases of Covid-19 in the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

However, there are currently no suspected cases of Covid-19 in the hospital.

The number of critical beds available at CUH is one, while the number of general beds available is 30.

At MUH, there are no critical care beds available and seven general beds are available.

The total number of people nationally in hospital with Covid-19 as of yesterday is 274, of which 63 are currently in ICU. There were 18 people admitted to hospital in the previous 24 hours.

Cork’s case numbers had continued to decline slightly this week, before increasing from 14 to 19 on Wednesday, March 31, and increasing again from 19 cases to 43 cases yesterday.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork up to March 31 was 48.4, in comparison to the national rate of 164.9.

There was a total of 263 cases recorded in Cork in the same 14-day period.

Nationally, there are 64 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in critical care units across the country and six suspected cases in critical care units.

There has been one death recorded in critical care units in the past 24 hours.

There are 41 confirmed ventilated cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, there is also one suspected ventilated case in hospitals across the country.