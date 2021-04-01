26 additional states added to mandatory hotel quarantine list 

An additional 26 states are to be added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD has today considered the advice of the acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to add further states to the “designated States” list.

This evening, Minister Donnelly is adding a further 26 states following consultation with the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Travellers from these states will have to book accommodation for mandatory hotel quarantine if they intend to arrive in Ireland after 4 am on Tuesday, 6 April.

Some of the states included are Albania, Israel, Nigeria and the Philippines.

No additional EU states have been added.

However, advice from the Acting CMO also includes advice with regard to a number of other states.

Decisions in relation to these additional states will be considered in advance of the next government meeting.

Ongoing considerations will also address various issues including the operational capacity that may be required to accommodate additional travellers and issues related to the Common Travel Area and the need to consult with our EU partners.

Under current policy, the government advises against all non-essential international travel.

All passengers arriving in Ireland must complete a COVID-19 Passenger Locator Form and provide evidence that they have a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a COVID-19 PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before they arrive.

People who are travelling from or via a state-designated under the recently enacted public health legislation must also pre-book and pre-pay for a place in a designated facility for mandatory quarantine.

All other travellers who arrive in Ireland from non-designated states are required to quarantine at home for 14 days.

However, if they take a further PCR test on day 5 post-arrival in Ireland and if this is reported as ‘not detected’ they can end their quarantine period.