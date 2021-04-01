Man arrested following high-speed chase in Cork City that ended with collision with Garda car

A man has been arrested following a high-speed car chase in the northside this afternoon.

Gardaí confirmed that they attended the scene of an incident of dangerous driving that occurred at approximately 4pm this afternoon.

At approximately 4 pm, Gardaí observed a vehicle engage in dangerous driving and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Gardai stated that a managed containment operation was undertaken.

The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop at a Fanacht checkpoint after it collided with a Garda vehicle.

No persons were injured.

The driver was arrested on Commons Road, Cork and taken to Gurranbraher Garda station where he is currently detained.

Investigations are ongoing.

Cllr Kenneth Collins commended Gardaí for their efforts in stopping the dangerous driver.

“Well done to the guards in stopping the chase and making sure that the community and the people of Cork and the Northside of the city were safe,” he said.

“I want to commend the Gardaí on their pursuit to apprehend the suspect because it could have gotten out of control,” added Cllr Collins.