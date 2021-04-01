Suspended sentence for man who stole newspapers, alcohol, and who was in possession of a knife in separate incidents

A NINE-MONTH suspended jail sentence was imposed on a man with a long history of difficulties as the judge sentencing him for thefts said: “I have never seen a report so complimentary of his effort.”

The 50-year-old man confessed to stealing a bundle of newspapers from outside a shop and carrying a knife on another occasion.

Carsten Mielke, of Simon Community in Cork, pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on August 29, 2020, the defendant was found to be in possession of a knife and he told the guard it was for his own protection.

A month earlier, on July 15, he stole a bundle of newspapers that had been delivered to the Daybreak store on Anglesea St.

He was seen on CCTV at 5.40am picking up the bundle of papers wrapped in plastic and walking away with them.

Two days earlier, the accused man went to Lidl on Bishopstown Rd and stole 12 cans of beer.

Mielke carried out a similar crime at Dunnes on Curraheen Rd on August 3, 2020, again taking 12 cans of cider.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the defendant had such serious challenges that he was now getting help in basic management of domestic matters.

He said the defendant was off drink, responding very well to treatment, and was staying out of trouble.

A key worker came to court and confirmed the accused was responding very well to work being done with him.