'Despite constant advice, people are still attending': Thousands of fines issued in relation to parties parties

OVER 3,000 fines have been issued to date to people attending or organising house parties.

Gardaí have reiterated their appeal to the general public to reduce their social interactions this Easter weekend to save lives. They warn such gatherings continue to put at risk not only those attending but everyone they come into contact with after including loved ones, neighbours, colleagues and the local community.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said:

"An Garda Síochána acknowledges the impact Covid-19 restrictions are having on people, but the restrictions are keeping people safe and reducing the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

“Despite constant public health advice, people are still attending house parties and other social gatherings.

"Going to such gatherings puts you, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with subsequently, at risk of exposure to Covid-19."

"Attending such gatherings are a breach of the Health Regulations. The best way of keeping safe this Easter weekend is to stay home. If you are going out to exercise, please stay within your 5km limit,” she said.

To date, An Garda Síochána has issued approximately 18,125 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches.

As of March 31, the following number of fines had been issued: 13,036 €100 fines for non-essential travel; 686 €500 fines for organising a house party and 2,383 €150 fines for attending a house party 976 fines of €500 were issued for non-essential journeys to airports/ports.

The total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is in excess of 1,300. There has been 315 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face-covering and 339 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

Over this Easter period, An Garda Síochána will continue high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend. They will have checkpoints across the road network and they will respond to reports of events and gatherings.

The spokesman added: “An Garda Síochána continues to remind persons subject to domestic violence - Travel restrictions DO NOT APPLY in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

"An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether you may have been on breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party, An Garda Síochána is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents.”