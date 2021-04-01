Eight months for carrying a blade; Cork man had six previous convictions for possession of a knife

AN agitated man clenched his fists at the scene of a disturbance in Cork city and when gardaí told him to unclench them, they saw he had a blade in one hand.

Having that blade in the circumstances resulted in Dean Madden getting an eight-month jail term at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí were alerted to the incident which occurred on April 16 2020.

They found Dean Madden of Lagan Grove, Mayfield, Cork, shouting and roaring. His fists were clenched at the time.

Gardaí approached him with a view to performing a search and they found that he was carrying the blade.

Judge Olann Kelleher expressed concern that the same defendant had six previous convictions for being in possession of a knife and four separate counts for production of a weapon in the course of a dispute.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said the accused was serving a longer sentence and was keen to plead guilty to any outstanding charges against him. He said the defendant was rehabilitating well in prison.

Judge Kelleher imposed the eight months which will run concurrently with the sentence of two years imposed on him recently at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for having Diamorphine for sale or supply at Dominic St, Cork, on January 15 2020.

Garda Mary Brigid Enneguess testified in that case: “I could see him in the front sitting room bagging up heroin.

“We tried to open the door. It failed to be opened. We had to use force to breach it.

“Mr Madden was sitting on a couch of the sitting room with a weighing scales and bags.

“He was bagging up heroin. 12 bags of heroin were seized from him. A further amount was seized from an upstairs bedroom.”