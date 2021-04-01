Emergency services at the scene of a collision in Cork city 

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision involving a truck and a car on the North Ring Road (R635).

The collision occurred in the Ballyvolane area at around 12:20pm.

Emergency services, including three units from the fire brigade, are currently at the scene.

#CORK North Ring Rd (R635) has reopened following collision https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 1, 2021

AA Roadwatch reports that a section of the road was closed for a time, but that it has now been reopened.

Traffic is reportedly busy in the area, particularly on Ballyhooley Road.