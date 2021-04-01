Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 13:13

Emergency services at the scene of a collision in Cork city 

Emergency services at the scene of a collision in Cork city 

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision involving a truck and a car on the North Ring Road (R635).

Amy Nolan

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision involving a truck and a car on the North Ring Road (R635).

The collision occurred in the Ballyvolane area at around 12:20pm.

Emergency services, including three units from the fire brigade, are currently at the scene. 

AA Roadwatch reports that a section of the road was closed for a time, but that it has now been reopened. 

Traffic is reportedly busy in the area, particularly on Ballyhooley Road.

More in this section

'They managed to drive the bottles into the ground neck first': Cork GAA club condemns damage to pitch 'They managed to drive the bottles into the ground neck first': Cork GAA club condemns damage to pitch
 Aldi plans new Cork store as part of mixed development including 28 residential units and a café  Aldi plans new Cork store as part of mixed development including 28 residential units and a café
Teenager arrested following cocaine seizure in Cork city Teenager arrested following cocaine seizure in Cork city
emergency servicescork roads
'We are asking people to think about their own safety': Irish Coast Guard and RNLI issue water safety plea for Easter holidays 

'We are asking people to think about their own safety': Irish Coast Guard and RNLI issue water safety plea for Easter holidays 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY