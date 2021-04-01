'They managed to drive the bottles into the ground neck first': Cork GAA club condemns damage to pitch

A GAA club on the northside of Cork city has condemned damage done to the pitch it uses for training.

The Tank Field which is used by Brian Dillons GAA was littered with glass bottles on Tuesday evening.

The field which is owned by Cork City Council is the main playing pitch for younger people in the community and is an amenity used by many.

The club said it is “beyond belief” that people would cause such damage.

PRO of the club, Eoin Keane, said that there were empty bottles of alcohol deliberately driven into the ground.

Brian Dillons GAA club on the northside of Cork city has condemned damage done to the pitch it uses for training.

“How they managed to do it, we don’t know because you’d imagine the ground would be hard with the sun beating down.

They managed to drive the bottles into the ground neck first until there were broken shards of glass, so jagged glass was sticking out of the ground, it’s awful dangerous.

Mr Keane said that a member of the team had been walking his dog in the field when he came across the bottles. Some members came together the following morning and dug up around 20 bottles in total using shovels.

Brian Dillons GAA club on the northside of Cork city has condemned damage done to the pitch it uses for training.

“We’re well used to it at this stage, it’s not our pitch, the council owns the pitch and we can’t enclose it. It’s for everybody and we have no problem with that but we have a serious problem up there anyway with dog fouling.

“It wouldn’t be uncommon for training at 10am in the morning, we’d be up there at 9am with a shovel and clearing the dog faeces,” he said.

Mr Keane said that these people were not the first to drink in the field and won’t be the last but said that their actions took significant effort and condemned the actions of those responsible.