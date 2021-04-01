Teenager arrested following cocaine seizure in Cork city

GARDAÍ have arrested a man and seized €4,000 of suspected cocaine in Cork city.

Yesterday, at around 3pm, Gardaí from the Mayfield District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on Model Farm Road.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized €4,000 of suspected cocaine.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.