Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 11:01

Teenager arrested following cocaine seizure in Cork city

Teenager arrested following cocaine seizure in Cork city

IE ARCHIVE STOCK GENERIC IMAGE - LAW POLICING GARDAÍ

GARDAÍ have arrested a man and seized €4,000 of suspected cocaine in Cork city.

Yesterday, at around 3pm, Gardaí from the Mayfield District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on Model Farm Road.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized €4,000 of suspected cocaine.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Read More

Cork Gardaí investigating after member of public finds pistol and revolver in ditch

More in this section

Garda stock Man to appear in court after staff in Cork city off-licence were threatened with syringe
Cork Gardaí investigating after member of public finds pistol and revolver in ditch Cork Gardaí investigating after member of public finds pistol and revolver in ditch
Law and justice concept Cork woman who made international headlines jailed for stealing false eyelashes
cork garda
30 permanent jobs announced for Cork as Aldi plans new store

30 permanent jobs announced for Cork as Aldi plans new store

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY