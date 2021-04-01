Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 09:02

Man to appear in court after staff in Cork city off-licence were threatened with syringe

Man to appear in court after staff in Cork city off-licence were threatened with syringe

On Sunday, shortly before 6pm a man entered an off-licence on Douglas Street, armed with what is believed to be a syringe, threatened staff and left empty-handed.

GARDAÍ have arrested and charged a man in relation to an attempted robbery in Cork city.

On Sunday, shortly before 6pm a man entered an off-licence on Douglas Street, armed with what is believed to be a syringe, threatened staff and left empty-handed.

Detective Gardaí from Anglesea Street attended and carried out a patrol of the area but a suspect was not located. 

The scene was examined by the local Scenes of Crime Unit and CCTV was gathered from the area.

As a result of the initial enquiries a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested yesterday morning. 

He was detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Cork Gardaí investigating after member of public finds pistol and revolver in ditch

