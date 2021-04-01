Man to appear in court after staff in Cork city off-licence were threatened with syringe

GARDAÍ have arrested and charged a man in relation to an attempted robbery in Cork city.

On Sunday, shortly before 6pm a man entered an off-licence on Douglas Street, armed with what is believed to be a syringe, threatened staff and left empty-handed.

Detective Gardaí from Anglesea Street attended and carried out a patrol of the area but a suspect was not located.

The scene was examined by the local Scenes of Crime Unit and CCTV was gathered from the area.

As a result of the initial enquiries a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested yesterday morning.

He was detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.