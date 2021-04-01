Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 08:23

Cork Gardaí investigating after member of public finds pistol and revolver in ditch

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí have seized two suspected firearms in Cork.

Yesterday, at around 5pm, Gardaí from Watercourse Road received a report from a member of the public that they had found two suspected handguns at Ballycollie Road, Whites Cross.

Detective Gardaí attended the scene where they discovered a suspected revolver and a semi-automatic pistol that were uncovered in a ditch.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and a search of the area is being conducted by the Divisional Search Team and the Southern Region Dog Unit. Both of the suspected firearms will now be sent for analysis.

Man spared jail for threatening comments to garda

