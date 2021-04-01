'A body blow’: Gardaí fearful for vulnerable family members as they're no longer on vaccine priority list

That is the view of Cork City garda Pádraig Harrington, who is divisional representative on the Garda Representative Association central executive.
He is one of many rank-and-file gardaí who are angry that gardaí are no longer to be prioritised on the Covid-19 vaccine programme.
Garda Harrington said his phone has been extremely busy since the revised programme was published on Tuesday, taking gardaí and teachers off the priority list. Instead, the vaccine will be rolled out by age after vulnerable categories have been vaccinated.
“Gardaí feel the decision by government is showing a complete lack of respect towards the men and women of An Garda Síochána. It is a complete cop out from our politicians who operate in the knowledge that they can achieve social distancing in the comfort of the Dáil and who do not operate in uncontrolled environments like members of the gardaí,” he said.
“One member in particular was very angry and extremely worried. He is living with his mother and sister who are both suffering from cancer,” said the garda.