Hopes staff at Cork company will be redeployed after loss of contract

Roisin Burke

Almost 250 staff members at a Cork company are set to be redeployed or given access to career planning services after a contract wasn't renewed.

Voxpro, which is now TELUS International, lost a contract with a company that will see 245 staff members taken off their brief.

Speaking to The Echo, TELUS International Ireland, Vice-President, Operations, Roger Clancy, said they would be attempting to redeploy the team members to other parts of the company and if that was not possible, they would be supporting their staff with access to career planning services.

Mr Clancy said the company is still doing well. 

“We continue to witness strong business growth in Ireland and these changes are not a reflection of our team members’ efforts and are also unrelated to the Covid-19 pandemic.” 

Voxpro, founded by Dan and Linda Kiely in Cork in the 1990s, was sold in part in 2016 to the Canadian call centre TELUS, who paid $58m (€52.4m) for a 55% stake in the company.

In 2019, TELUS International bought the rest of the company and Dan Kiely stepped down as CEO.

