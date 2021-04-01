Pictures: Cork Garda and nursing home resident who stole the hearts of the nation last year reunited 12 months on

A CORK garda and a nursing home resident who made the front page of The Echo last year with their emotive lockdown photograph were reunited this week, this time finally being able to meet face-to-face outdoors.

In April last year, a picture snapped of Garda Peter Moran of Kinsale Garda Station and Cramers Court Nursing Home resident Betty Gaffney greeting each other through a window stole the hearts of the nation.

The photograph was taken when Garda Moran and his colleagues were delivering Easter eggs to the residents at the home, gifted by Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Pictured is Garda Peter Moran with Cramers Court Nursing Home resident Betty Gaffney in 2020. Photo credit: Cramers Court Nursing Home

This Easter, Thermo Fisher Scientific, located in Currabinny, was again kind enough to gift Easter eggs to the residents at Cramers Court in Belgooly and once again community gardaí rowed in to help deliver the goods.

During this visit, resident Betty Gaffney was able to safely greet Garda Moran at a socially distanced meeting outside the nursing home.

Activities co-ordinator at Cramers Court Nursing Home, Teresa O’Donovan, explained that Garda Moran even brought a copy of last year’s Echo, in which the pair made their newspaper debut together.

“Cramers Court Nursing Home in Belgooly received a very welcome donation of Easter eggs from Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“This was kindly arranged by Liam Flavin and Michael Middleton.

Cramers Court Nursing Home in Belgooly received a very welcome donation of Easter eggs from Thermo Fisher Scientific. The logistics of the donation was carried out by community Garda Damian Craven, Garda Danielle Porter and Garda Peter Moran. Photo credit: Cramers Court Nursing Home.

“The logistics of the donation was carried out by community Garda Damian Craven, Garda Danielle Porter, and Garda Peter Moran.

“Of course Garda Moran is no stranger to Cramers Court. On a similar trip in April 2020 he became quite famous when he was captured on camera with resident Betty Gaffney in what became a very iconic photograph of lockdown.

“The two finally got to meet face-to-face after 12 months, with Garda Moran remembering to bring a copy of last year’s Echo in which they both appeared,” she said.

The donation also included a hand-knitted blanket for each resident of Cramers Court which was donated by Linda Cronin of Covers of Comfort.

“The blankets made our residents feel very special indeed. We would like to thank everyone who helped to make the day a very happy one at Cramers Court and one we won’t forget for a long time,” Ms O’Donovan said.