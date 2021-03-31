EirGrid review concludes with route for Celtic Interconnector confirmed

EirGrid has confirmed the route for the cable for the Celtic Interconnector following a review that was conducted after concerns were expressed by some local residents.

EirGrid plans to apply for planning permission for the cable for the Celtic Interconnector Project, linking the Irish and French electricity grids this summer.

In November 2020, following technical assessments and feedback from local stakeholders, EirGrid announced the route of the cable along with the public road network from where it lands at Claycastle Beach in Youghal to a new converter station at Ballyadam in Carrigtwohill.

In February 2021 it was confirmed that the route would bypass the villages of Castlemartyr and Killeagh.

Some local residents expressed concerns regarding the route and EirGrid met with the residents to discuss their views and committed to conducting a review of the route options for the section of cable that passes through Churchtown.

This review considered alternative routes and was informed by the latest information available regarding the development of the Midleton-Youghal Greenway and the proposed upgrade of the N25 from Midleton to Carrigtwohill.

The review has determined that the best performing option is the proposed route coming off the N25 at Churchtown and using local roads to Ballyadam.

The interconnector is co-funded by EirGrid and RTÉ, with co-financing from the EU. In 2019, the European Commission awarded the project €530.7 million to support its design and delivery.

Speaking on the confirmation of the route, Chief Infrastructure Officer for EirGrid, Michael Mahon said, “The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic presents challenges in how we communicate with people. We have sought to address these challenges by increasing the ways people can contact us and issuing additional communication material.”

“We recognise however that we have been unable to meet with a number of people in the community as we usually would have, particularly people living along the proposed cable route and we appreciate people taking the time to contact us directly.”

“We were grateful for the opportunity to meet with the residents and to be able to listen to their concerns. I am happy that our review considered their opinions and suggestions for a different route. While this review process did confirm our original route as the right one, I am satisfied now that all potential alternatives have been explored.”

“We will be holding two public information webinars on Wednesday 7 April at 7 p.m. and Thursday 8 April at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in attending can register at www.eirgrid.ie/celticinterconnector.”