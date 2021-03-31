Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 16:52

Man who ripped PPE gear off of garda jailed for assault and public order incidents

Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

Liam Heylin

A garda had his PPE gear ripped from him by a patient at the Mercy hospital who assaulted the guard and a paramedic who were trying to assist him.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a total jail term of 16 months on 33-year-old Bernard Horgan of Cork Simon Community who pleaded guilty to two charges of assault causing harm, as well as public order charges arising out of several incidents around Cork city.

Judge Kelleher said he was concerned about the most serious case – the two counts of assault causing harm.

Eddie Burke solicitor said the accused was very sorry and hoped that the injured parties would recover fully from their injuries.

“He has no recollection of what happened. He is originally from Mallow. He started drinking at the age of 13 and was an alcoholic by the age of 17.

“He needs alcohol to get courage to deal with people but when he starts drinking he cannot stop. 

"He has a depressive disorder and says himself he has a split personality,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Kelleher said, “He injured these two men. I find it hard to believe he does not remember what he did. The ambulance paramedic was viciously assaulted, as was the guard. 

"They were trying to help Mr Horgan. People in the Mercy are doing their best to help people. The court has a duty to protect people in the front line.

“This man took the law into his own hands. And these two men suffered and their families suffered too.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on February 19.

Horgan was injured in Cork city and was taken to the Mercy University Hospital where he became violent and assaulted a paramedic. 

Gardaí arrived to deal with the violent situation in the hospital and Horgan assaulted one of the guards causing him harm.

cork courtmercy university hospital
