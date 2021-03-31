Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 11:29

Dozens of fines handed out after Gardaí called to house party on southside of Cork city 

Gardaí were called to the house in the early hours of the morning.

Ann Murphy

THIRTY on-the-spot fines were issued by gardaí early today arising out of a party in Cork city attended by a group who had travelled from Kerry for it.

Gardaí were called to the house on the southside of the city, in the environs of UCC, in the early hours of the morning.

“Gardaí were called to a party in the early hours," a garda spokesman said.
"30 on-the-spot fines were given out and a group from Kerry had come up to Cork for it.”

 At present, under level 5 restrictions, no visitors are permitted in private homes or gardens except for essential family reasons such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, or as part of a support bubble.

€100 fines are in place for travelling beyond 5km, while the fine for attending an indoor gathering is €150.

 Organisation of a gathering can result in a €500 fine.

cork gardacoronavirus
